The pumpkin patch at First United Methodist Church, 2000 W. Lakeway Road, is celebrating its 10th year in Gillette this year and is open to the public every day through Halloween.
The patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. In years past, more than 1,000 pumpkins have made their way to the church for visitors to pick from. The gourds vary in size, shape and color.
The pumpkin patch is wonderful, always so many beautiful pumpkins and unusual gourds. An event not to be missed!
