The second annual Yoga in the Park Festival will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Cam-plex Park, Shelter 5 area.
The event has six sessions throughout the day with two class options for each session. Certified teachers from local and surrounding areas instruct all of the movement classes. There will also be a long lunch break for food, along with live music and vendors like Sweet Life Confection Creations and BOXED by Christine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.