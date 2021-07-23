Campbell County recorded six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming reached 70 for the first time since Jan. 27, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The active case count in Campbell County rose to 42.
There have now been 4,706 confirmed, 556 probable and 5,155 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,979 (as of July 19)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,122 (as of July 19)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,042
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 556
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 56
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,706
- Number of active cases: 42
- Recoveries: 5,155
- Recoveries in past seven days: 22
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 5
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 123
- Number of probables: 10,467
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 892
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 53,674
- Number of active cases: 791
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 766
- Hospitalizations today: 70
