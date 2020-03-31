A Campbell County woman between the ages of 40 and 60 has tested positive for the coronavirus. She is the second confirmed case in Campbell County.
Ivy Castleberry, the county’s public information officer, said the woman is not hospitalized, and Campbell County Public Health will begin monitoring the woman as she quarantines at home.
The state Department of Health has begun an investigation to determine where the woman contracted the virus, Castleberry said.
A woman who was the county’s first case of coronavirus was released from quarantine last week by the Department of Health. She was not hospitalized.
As of Monday night, Public Health nurses were monitoring 158 people who had been identified as possible positives, meaning they had symptoms of coronavirus but did not meet the criteria for priority testing.
Another 15 possible positive patients have been released from monitoring.
No deaths so far
Overall, 109 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.
The WDH also reports it has conducted 1,563 tests at the state lab and that 544 tests have been reported by commercial labs and one by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been confirmed cases in 15 of the state’s 23 counties, but there have been no virus-related deaths yet in the state.
For Campbell County, 140 tests have been completed at the state lab and 11 tests are awaiting results.
