The coronavirus is causing events in Campbell County to be canceled. This list will be updated and information becomes available.
UW cancels pesticide use classes in northeast WY
A private applicator’s class, where people could get their license for putting out restricted-use pesticides, has been canceled.
The class, which is put on by the University of Wyoming extension office, was scheduled to take place in Gillette on March 18, but has since been canceled due to the coronavirus, said Weed and Pest director Quade Schmelzle. Additionally, other classes that had been scheduled in northeast Wyoming on March 17 and March 19 have been canceled as well.
Volleyball tournament canceled
The Dave Cross Memorial Volleyball tournament that was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday has been canceled, according to a post on Campbell County's Facebook page.
This is a precaution to try and prevent a possible COVID-19 outbreak. Teams from three states were expected to compete in the tournament.
The Rec Center's volleyball league is not affected at this time.
Dance competition canceled
The Star Dance Alliance Dance Talent Competition that was scheduled to be held at Cam-plex on Friday and Saturday has been cancelled, Cam-plex General Manager Jeff Esposito said.
Cam-plex has not yet discussed with the event's promoter whether or not to reschedule the competition.
“Nothing else has been canceled, (but) we anticipate that there may be more,” he said about the potential for Cam-plex to lose more events because of the COViD-19 outbreak.
