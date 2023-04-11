The former Campbell County jail officer who was accused of having sex with an inmate last year and was charged with voyeurism while out on bond has been sentenced to up to eight years in prison.
Sean Isaac Allen, 31, was given an imposed four- to six-year sentence for second-degree sexual assault to be served consecutive to a 1.5- to two-year sentence for voyeurism, totaling 5.5 to eight years in prison.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III fined Allen $1,500 for each count plus an additional $575 in fines and fees at the March 23 sentencing hearing, according to court documents.
Allen must also register as a sex offender.
He was found guilty of the charges in January after picking up two voyeurism charges while out on bond.
He had originally pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault in May 2022 and had a plea deal recommending a suspended four- to six-year sentence with a 365-day split-sentence to be served in jail outside of Campbell County. But that changed when he was additionally charged with voyeurism in September, for incidents that occurred while he was out on bond.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into Allen, a jail officer at the time, in the summer of 2021 when an inmate complained that he was having sex with another inmate.
DCI agents concluded that Allen had entered her cell multiple times, outside of the view of cameras, which was corroborated by witnesses, the woman and video surveillance, according to court documents.
In an interview with DCI, Allen acknowledged going into the inmate’s cell at 4 a.m. at least once, saying that it was “stupid” and a mistake, but that it gave him “an adrenaline rush,” according to court documents.
The added voyeurism charges stem from Allen allegedly hiding cameras to secretly record a woman whom he was living with while out on bond.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 hang up on Feb. 2 at about 2 p.m. at Allen’s residence, where the woman he was living with and in a relationship with said they had been arguing about cameras Allen had placed throughout the residence.
She was upset that Allen had placed the cameras and recorded her without her knowledge. She had found two cameras, each pointed at the bedroom and bathroom, which led to their argument. She called 911 when the argument became physical, according to court documents.
One camera was in a shadow box facing the bed and bathroom and the other was hidden in a sock that also pointed toward the bed and bathroom.
The woman had seen videos of herself getting dressed, allegedly taken from those cameras, on Allen’s phone and said that Allen did it “so he could keep track of her” and that she had to check her home “every day” because Allen would re-hide the cameras in new locations, according to court documents.
Allen admitted to placing the cameras in the bedroom and that he could access them through his phone, which he refused to show deputies. He then told deputies the camera was not recording at the time and showed one of the deputies his cellphone, in which the deputy reported seeing several videos from that day.
The woman left the home and said she would speak to investigators about the cameras at a later time. On Aug. 19, about seven months later, she dropped off a memory card at the Sheriff’s Office with 58 video recordings with varying times, some of which were up to 5 minutes long.
One video, which was about three minutes long, shows the woman undressing and seemingly unaware of the camera.
Another video, about four minutes long, shows the woman and Allen both undressing and entering a shower.
A series of videos show the two having sex. Afterward, in one of the videos, Allen looks directly at the camera, smiles and raises his eyebrows, according to court documents.
The final video showed the woman searching for something in the room then walking directly toward the camera and removing it, according to court documents.
In an interview with Sheriff’s Office investigators, the woman said she found multiple cameras pointed at her bed and bathroom in April, which captured the videos she turned in.
She said the videos made her “sick” and that Allen had made threatening statements about potentially revealing the videos to others, including family members, according to court documents.
Allen also allegedly placed audio recording devices in the headboard of their bed and the woman once found an audio recording device in her truck, which she believed was used to spy on her phone conversations.
The woman also suspected that Allen had placed a “tracker” on her truck, explaining several incidents where she would drive somewhere and Allen would unexpectedly show up, according to court documents.
The initial complaint
When DCI began investigating the initial complaint against Allen, made by an inmate in July 2021, others in the cell block shared that it wasn’t uncommon for Allen to enter the cell of the inmate who he was accused of having sex with, outside the view of cameras, for 5 to 10 minutes at a time, according to court documents.
The inmate told DCI agents in an interview that it started when Allen snuck into her cell in the middle of the night and woke her up with a kiss. She said she was confused and didn’t know what he was doing in her cell.
DCI agents later reviewed jail videotape from May 23, 2021, and saw that at 4:03 a.m., Allen was seen entering the block and going toward the inmate’s cell with what appeared to be a key and trying to open the cell door. At 4:09 a.m., he can be seen closing the door to the cell and walking out of the block.
The inmate told DCI that Allen made her “feel that if she didn’t do what he wanted she would be in trouble,” according to court documents.
Allen continued to go into her cell, she said, stating at one point they had sexual intercourse, according to court documents.
At one point she told him it made her uncomfortable, she said. He reportedly told her that he “likes the thrill” and that it was something he shouldn’t have done. He told her that no one would find out about it as long as she “keeps her pretty little mouth shut,” according to court documents. It made her feel uncomfortable.
Video footage showed him visiting her cell during the daytime when they allegedly had sex.
