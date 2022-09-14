After considering moving the City Pool to an area near the Campbell County Recreation Center in partnership with the county, City of Gillette officials decided to keep the pool where it has been since 1935 when constructing the new pool.
The City Pool will remain in its current location.
Last week, City Administrator Hyun Kim said the city was entertaining the option of partnering with the county to build the City Pool near the Campbell County Recreation Center. The county would take over operations of the pool once it was built.
