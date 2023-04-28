Near the end of a long hallway at Hillcrest Elementary School, there stands an unassuming shut door. What differentiates it from the many other doors are the two cleanly cut signs that hang on its wooden frame.
The signs dictate what lies inside of the door, the Panther Pantry, and how it’s sponsored, the Gillette Energy Rotary Club. But without any other knowledge, it’s easy to pass by the door of the former storage closet without another thought.
Once the door is opened, it’s another story.
Well-organized shelves stacked with snacks and hygiene supplies and racks filled with a variety of children-sized clothing are the hidden gems that wait behind the simple wooden door. Complete with mellow lighting, a full-length mirror and decorative rug, the pantry looks something like a high-end boutique, an inviting atmosphere Samantha Granat, rotary president, said was important for students.
Since September, the new pantry has helped close to a quarter of the students in the school with immediate or longtime needs. On Thursday, rotary members and school staff celebrated the new store with a formal ribbon cutting to solidify what has already helped turn students’ days around.
A joint effort
Heidi Hunter, school nurse, had the idea for the in-school store after seeing continuous needs from students throughout the school year.
“We want kids to feel like, if they need something, they can have it,” she said. “Cost of living has gone up for everybody so I don’t want anybody to feel embarrassed to use the pantry. We all could use a little help here and there.”
She spoke with the school’s principal and reached out to the rotary club, which was excited to take on and sponsor the project. Now, students can shop the boutique-like pantry for free.
“Counselors or nurses know from the inside who needs what,” said Stefanie Crawford, rotary member. “But it’s not just for Hillcrest, students from any school in the district are welcome to use it.”
Hunter said she’s reached out to other school counselors and nurses, letting them know the resource is available, but as of yet, only a handful of students and families outside of Hillcrest have taken her up on the offer. Whenever items are running low, Hunter reaches back out to the rotary club with a list of necessities.
Winter clothing was a particularly popular item this year with the never-ending cold. Granat said she reached out to club members and worked with the Kiwanis Club, along with the rotary club’s annual boots for kids program, which kept the pantry stocked. New hats and gloves of all colors and sizes are still available in drawers at the pantry.
Snacks are also a hit.
“If a kid needs a snack to get through the rest of class mid-morning, it’s available,” Hunter said.
“Mac and cheese is probably the most popular thing,” said Jessica Kukuchka, a Title I interventionist and former fifth grade teacher at the school.
Coming to the end of the year, Kukuchka said she often sees a need for some new kicks for kids, as well.
“As the year goes on, kids tend to not get new stuff because they got all of their new stuff at the beginning of the year,” she said. “By the time they’re at the end of the year, their shoes are too small or worn out, so stuff like that, there’s a need for shoes this time of year.”
Once the school year is over, the pantry will be cleaned out of anything that has a shelf life. But come fall, the shelves will once again be stocked for the hundreds of students hitting the books and roaming the halls.
“We’ll just get another list and reach out to members and keep supporting it,” Granat said. “It’s a nice partnership and there are some great stories (from kids).”
It’s a joint effort that has no intention of stopping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.