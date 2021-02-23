Flags fly at half staff Tuesday morning outside Lakeway Learning Center to remember the 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19 in response to a proclamation by U.S. President Joe Biden. Flags will remain at half staff throughout the nation until sunset on Friday, Feb. 26.
Flags around Gillette began flying at half staff today after Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags be lowered statewide until sunset Friday to honor the 500,000 Americas who have died of COVID-19.
The pandemic death figure tops the number of Americans who died serving than in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.