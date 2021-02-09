An apartment caught fire Monday morning, claiming the life of a cat and displacing a resident.
Firefighters responded to 1004 Warren Ave. at about 11:32 a.m. and were able to contain the fire to a studio apartment attached to a one-story single-family home. Inside the apartment they found a cat and tried to save it, but were unsuccessful. No one was hurt.
