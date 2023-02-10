Area 59 Summer Maker Camp
Audrina Randall, 10, carefully repairs a water rocket with a hot glue gun after sending it on a few test launches behind Area 59 in 2020. Young women in grades 4-8 can register for a free STEM workshop and mentor luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Area 59.

 News Record File Photo

Young women in grades 4-8 can register for a free STEM workshop and mentor luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Area 59.

The event is sponsored by a grant from the Wyoming Women’s foundation. This month, the workshop explores the contributions of Emily Warren Roebling, a bridge builder, Stephanie Kwolek, inventor of Kevlar, and Edith Clarke, an electrical engineer.

