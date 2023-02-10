Young women in grades 4-8 can register for a free STEM workshop and mentor luncheon from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Area 59.
The event is sponsored by a grant from the Wyoming Women’s foundation. This month, the workshop explores the contributions of Emily Warren Roebling, a bridge builder, Stephanie Kwolek, inventor of Kevlar, and Edith Clarke, an electrical engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.