Through the first five months of the year, traffic at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is comfortably ahead of the pace set in 2021.
So far this year, 20,152 passengers came through the airport, according to numbers released by the airport.
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 7:25 am
