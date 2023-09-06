This story contains references and information about suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis or concerned, please call the National Suicide Lifeline at 988, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
More than 10 years ago, Brooke Schmill set out to make a film exploring the state of mental health in Wyoming, particularly, the state’s notoriously high suicide rates.
Then 21 years old with an iPhone in hand, the Casper native got a crash-course in documentary filmmaking while shooting interviews and chronicling the firsthand experiences of Wyomingites.
A decade later, she re-embarked on a similar journey, building off of years of experience in between and making a follow-up short film surveying the landscape of suicide awareness in Wyoming.
“It’s been an issue I stayed passionate about all these years,” she said.
Schmill is touring her 30-minute film, “Turning point: Ending suicide in Wyoming,” throughout the Cowboy State and will host a screening Monday, Sept. 11 in Gillette. The free screening takes place at 7 p.m. in the Gillette College Technical Education Center.
A Q&A with Schmill will follow the screening.
Inspiration for her second film sparked when realizing amid the pandemic how little had changed in the decade since her first film. Wyoming has consistently had a suicide rate about double the national average and been among the highest, if not the highest, rates in the country.
“In 2021, I heard that it was a record bad year and it just — I don’t know how to put it except it was so shocking to me that absolutely nothing had changed over the course of the past 10 years,” she said.
“It has been an upward trajectory of the rates going up,” she added.
On her second go around, she toured Wyoming once again looking for communities and people who have been impacted by suicide and can speak to an issue that’s at times abstract or taboo.
That journey took her to nine Wyoming cities, including Gillette, where she interviewed Trish Simonson, a City Council member whose teenage son died by suicide in 2015, and Lana Dicus, whose daughter died by suicide in 2020, and Felice Acosta, a longtime juvenile probation officer who now works as a social worker.
Campbell County had 21 suicides in 2022, which surpassed the county’s previous year-long record of 15.
The county had six suicides in all of 2019, followed by 13 in 2020. The county dropped to eight suicides in 2021, before rising to a record level last year.
There have been 11 suicides in Campbell County so far this year, said Ashley McRae, community suicide prevention specialist for Campbell County.
Schmill has noticed some changes in the time between her two films. Technologically, the iPhone she films on and other filmmaking equipment improved when compared to her setup in 2011, she said. But also, there was a general difference in attitude toward the subject at hand.
“I also think that in a positive way over the past few years, maybe it’s because of the pandemic or just news in general, people are becoming much more open to talking about mental health and it’s not quite so stigmatized,” she said.
“There’s something that’s just not clicking to where that is translating to lower rates,” she added.
She found a documentary filmmaking class through the Sundance Institute and brushed up on her technical skills.
“It really helps first time filmmakers see that it was possible to make a film and you weren’t really trying to compete with Netflix and these bigger productions, it just gave me the confidence that I could do that on my own.”
The five-city film tour begins with a screening Friday, Sept. 8 in Rock Springs and concludes Sept. 16 in Jackson.
“When people see the film, it’s not necessarily a high budget, big production streaming film but I think it’s a nice montage of people around the state who have a lot of direct experience with suicide prevention,” she said.
“I think it will help people maybe see something in their own life where they might be able to look out for themselves or look out for someone they love.”
Ultimately, that’s the message she hopes the film conveys.
“I want people to know that it’s never too late to improve your mental health and it’s not a person’s fault if they’re struggling,” she wrote in an email. “It can be confusing what action to take and sometimes hard to reach out when you have given up to the point of having suicidal ideation.
“Every person’s story is different and it can seem like a long journey ahead if you’ve never had open conversations about your happiness. From my travels filming I learned every community in Wyoming has people wanting to help anyone end their suicidal ideation.”
