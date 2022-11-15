The Campbell County School District Board of Trustees voted to join the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit against the state that was filed in August, alleging that the state has not provided Wyoming students with an equal opportunity for quality education.
School board members approved the measure after an executive session Tuesday night and all five board members present voted in favor of the legal action.
