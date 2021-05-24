The commute by Highway 59 and Lakeway Road may become even more congested for a few days this week.
Two southbound lanes on Highway 59 north of the Lakeway Road intersection by Arby's and Armando's Taco and Pasta Shop will be shut down through Thursday as the city will perform wastewater bypass pumping as part of the Lakeway project.
