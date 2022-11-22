Fourth graders throughout the United States can receive a free Christmas tree permit as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program that is valid at more than 2,000 featured locations. If kids are using recreation.gov, they will need to enter the voucher or pass number to receive their free permit. For more information on the program, people can call the forest supervisor’s office at 605-673-9200.
Those who are not in fourth grade can also buy permits for use in the Black Hills National Forest online at recreation.gov. Each permit costs $10 with a $2.50 processing fee.
