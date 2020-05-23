Fireworks!...boom

Husband and wife Jeffrey Balls and Tammy Carpenter watch fireworks light up the sky above Morningside Park at Cam-plex for the Gillette Fourth of July fireworks show last year.

 News Record File Photo

There have been a couple of years where the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department has had to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks display because of fire danger.

This year, however, it’s possible that the fireworks show could be the only part of the department’s Fourth of July celebration that will be allowed to take place as the community deals with the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

