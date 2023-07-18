A man involved in a drug bust that began after another Campbell County man drove a truck into a snowbank on the side of Highway 50 with more than 500 fentanyl pills on hand has pleaded guilty to a meth charge.
Brice A. Tipton, 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, a felony, and had misdemeanor counts of meth and marijuana possession dismissed at his July 5 pre-trial hearing, according to court documents.
In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend an imposed four- to six-year sentence.
Jesse R. Walthers, 39, who drove the truck, pleaded not guilty April 26 to felony counts of meth and fentanyl possession and possession with intent to deliver meth and fentanyl.
The intent to deliver charges, each Walthers’ second or subsequent offense, carry an enhanced maximum sentence of up to 40 years, a $50,000 fine or both for each count, according to court documents.
Walthers was convicted in 2004 of delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Natrona County.
He was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Tipton was found with meth and a digital scale inside a Chevy Impala that arrived at the scene of the crash about the same time as Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers April 7.
On April 5, local law enforcement officers had been briefed by Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents on Walthers. Two days later, Walther’s truck crashed off the road after he said he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, leading to his arrest, according to court documents.
Troopers responded when someone reported seeing a white GMC Sierra pickup truck stuck in a snowbank off of Highway 50 in Campbell County, about 10-15 miles north of Black and Yellow Road.
The truck was found stuck in the snow about 15 yards to the west of the roadway. It had heavy rear-end and driver’s side damage. Tracks were seen leading to a damaged barbed wire fence. Walther was outside of the truck, along with a woman who was a passenger.
Walthers told the trooper that he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer and ran off the road, crashing into the barbed wire fence.
Tipton was the passenger in a car driven to the site of the crash to pick up a woman who was a passenger in Walthers’ truck.
A state trooper smelled raw marijuana coming from the Chevy and performed a probable cause search, finding a backpack with a “Mike’s Hard Lemonade” logo that had two bags of meth weighing about 5.5 grams with packaging, a digital scale with meth and marijuana residue and a handheld cosmetic mirror with meth inside, according to court documents.
In a cupholder within reach of Tipton’s seat were four loose nuggets of marijuana and a pipe with weed residue.
Tipton admitted to smoking weed earlier that day, according to court documents.
During the crash investigation, a Ford Flex with Campbell County plates also pulled up to the crash site and Walthers moved a large lock box from his truck to the Ford, according to court documents.
At that time, a Sheriff’s Office investigator told the trooper that local law enforcement had been briefed by Wyoming DCI about Walthers and suspected him of selling large amounts of meth and fentanyl throughout the state. The investigator was told by a Wyoming DCI agent, who learned from a confidential source, that Walthers typically traveled with a lock box, with more locks on it, that held drugs he sold, according to court documents.
The trooper called a Sheriff’s deputy and drug dog to the scene. The dog sniffed both vehicles and indicated drugs were likely in the truck, but not the Ford.
Inside Walther’s truck, a storage container was found with two padlocks on the outside. Inside the box were two pistols, a plastic bag with an unspecified felony amount of meth, a digital scale with meth residue and five containers with about 100 “M30” pills each, suspected to contain fentanyl, according to court documents.
A dispensary container with marijuana was also found. Elsewhere in the truck was a black bulletproof vest with body armor plates.
Walthers had $588 in cash on him, and an unspecified large amount of money was found in a toolbox. A locked black safe with a keypad and biometric fingerprint lock was in the bed of the truck, which a search warrant was sought and granted for. The affidavit of probable cause did not specify what was found inside the safe.
A black Adidas backpack with hand-written letters addressed to Tipton, a photo of him and two used syringes with meth were also found in the trunk of Walthers’ truck
He denied that the backpacks belonged to him but eventually admitted while at the Campbell County Jail that the backpack found in the Chevy was his, according to court documents.
Walthers’ truck was towed to the Wyoming Highway Patrol office for a more detailed search.
Tipton can argue for a lesser punishment at his Sept. 26 sentencing hearing before District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey.
