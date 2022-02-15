Will Lopez will teach three classes at AVA Art Center for introductory students on wheel throwing from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Feb. 24.
The first class will teach how to wedge and center the clay and make it into a finished pot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Blustery with snow showers. High 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 15, 2022 @ 12:12 pm
Will Lopez will teach three classes at AVA Art Center for introductory students on wheel throwing from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Feb. 24.
The first class will teach how to wedge and center the clay and make it into a finished pot.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.