In a day where Campbell County added no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Wyoming added 21 more COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The 21 newly recorded deaths bring the state's total to 571 since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. None of those new deaths were in Campbell County.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again, sitting at 75 throughout the state, the least amount since October 20.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 453
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 70
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,094
- Number of active cases: 66
- Recoveries: 4,408
- Recoveries in past seven days: 104
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 49
- Hospitalizations today: 8
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 110
- Number of probables: 7,432
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,378
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 43,151
- Number of active cases: 1,696
- New deaths: 21
- Overall deaths: 571
- Hospitalizations today: 75
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,721 (1,164)
Natrona: 5,539 (1,778)
Campbell: 4,094 (453)
Fremont: 3,737 (607)
Albany: 3,359 (356)
Sweetwater: 3,251 (133)
Sheridan: 2,288 (536)
Weston: 518 (91)
Crook: 374 (33)
Johnson: 372 (237)
