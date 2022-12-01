Everyone is welcome to enjoy a show featuring a comical struggle of play writers set in 16th century England.
Campbell County High School students will perform the musical “Something Rotten!” tonight, Friday and Saturday in the high school auditorium. The musical focuses on two brothers trying to find success writing plays at the same time as William Shakespeare — a difficult thing indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.