Campbell County’s single confirmed case of coronavirus has been released from quarantine by the Wyoming Department of Health.
In addition, Campbell County Public Health nurses are actively monitoring 131 people who have been identified as possibly being infected with the novel coronavirus, as well as their families.
Because of a lack of available COVID-19 test supplies, people who don’t require hospitalization are being deemed a "possible positive" and are instructed to self-quarantine at home, according to a press release from Campbell County Public Health. Health care providers who have identified a patient as a possible positive should notify Public Health.
A Public Health nurse is assigned to contact patients to begin the monitoring process immediately. Monitoring is done over the phone and includes twice-a-day reviews of the patient’s current symptoms, as well as family members living in the same house.
Twelve possible positive patients who were home-isolating and actively monitored by Public Health have been released from isolation so far.
Centers for Disease Control guidelines direct positive and possible positive patients who do not require hospitalization to be quarantined at home for seven days, or be fever-free with improved respiratory symptoms for 72 hours, whichever is longer, according to the press release.
The community should not let its guard down simply because Campbell County has only had one positive test confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health. Public Health anticipates the community will see a spike in the number of positive tests once sample collection kits become more widely available.
The press release says these numbers underscore the importance of social distancing — staying at home, if possible, and keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people.
“We don’t want people to think COVID-19 isn’t present in the community,” said Campbell County Public Health Director Jane Glaser in the release. “We believe we will start seeing an increase in positive cases as we receive more sample collection kits.
"This is why it is so important for people to follow social distancing guidelines. We owe it to each other to be a good neighbor and stop the spread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.