The Campbell County Fire Department is assisting Johnson County in fighting a wildland fire that’s blown up from about 200 acres at about mid-day Sunday to about 4,000 to 5,000 acres by the evening.
Hot temperatures and winds gusting up to 40 mph have hampered efforts to fight the blaze, named the Reno Fire, said Kate Eischeid, battalion chief for the Fire Department.
Smoke from the fire has been blowing into Gillette, she said.
“High winds are just pushing that smoke well ahead of that fire and we’re right in the path,” she said.
The local department sent eight firefighters and four pieces of equipment to Johnson County to help with the effort, she said.
The fire began near Reno Road north of Kaycee, Eischeid said.
While she wasn’t sure how the Reno Fire started, Eischeid said it’s possible lightning from summer thunderstorms was the catalyst.
“I know we had lighting in the area here on our side of the county line (Saturday evening),” she said.
In addition to the Reno Fire, Campbell County firefighters were kept busy Sunday responding to several small wildfires, the largest about 3.5 acres, Eischeid said.
The summer wildfire season seems to be getting off to a fast start.
“It’s only two weeks into June and we’re already busy with wildland fires,” she said. “Last week with 90-degree temperatures and very high winds, the grass is very dry.”
That combination of high heat and wind has local firefighters expecting to be busy this summer, she said.
“The last two weeks, it’s really been drying out,” Eischeid said about the grass and brush that fuel the fires. “We went from (being) green all around and now it’s browning up.”
See Tuesday’s print edition of the News Record for more on the potential for this year’s wildfire season.
