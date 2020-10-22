Campbell County Attorney Ron Wirthwein is resigning effective Monday.
"Serving the community in any capacity is an important calling. In my time as a prosecutor I have had many successes and, of course, some failures," Wirthwein said in a letter to Campbell County commissioners sent Thursday afternoon. "Not every case ended exactly the way that I wanted it to, but I am secure in the knowledge that I did all I could for the people of Campbell County."
Wirthwein was a former chief deputy county attorney and was elected in 2014 to be the county attorney and re-elected in 2018. His term ends in 2022.
"I am sure there are many good people who will want to step up into the role of County Attorney and I have faith that the Republican Party will send three well-qualified individuals," he wrote. "I also have faith that the Commissioners will select the best person for the job. I know that Campbell County will be in good hands."
Wirthwein's letter did not give a reason for his resignation.
(1) comment
What kind of notice is that? If he couldn’t fulfill his obligation as an elected official then why did he run? If you ever listened to him at trial you’d understand we are better off without him anyways.
