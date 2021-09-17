Campbell County ended the week with 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The new cases, outpaced by the addition of 44 newly recovered cases, drops the county's active case count to 371.
There have now been 6,354 confirmed, 686 probable and 6,543 recovered COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Throughout Wyoming, the rolling 14-day positivity rate was about 9% as of Friday. But in Campbell County, the same measurement came in at about 25%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 11,460 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 9,363 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 10
- Number of probables: 686
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 553
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 6,354
- Number of active cases: 371
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 6,543
- Recoveries in past seven days: 337
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 74
- Hospitalizations today: 15 (as of Thursday)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 165
- Number of probables: 15,619
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,646
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 68,339
- Number of active cases: 4,206
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 918
- Hospitalizations today: 194 (as of Thursday)
