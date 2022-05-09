The annual Spring Art Show hosted by Local Color began with an artists’ reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Energy Capitol Economic Development business incubator building. The gala opened to display its art from 11 a.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for all of the community’s artistic lovers over Mother's Day weekend.
The gala featured more than 20 local and regional artists and filled the business with an average of nine pieces of art per artist. Hundreds of pieces of art, including pottery, metal sculptures, quilts and mosaics were on display, ranging from rural pieces to works made with industrial elements.
