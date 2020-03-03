The man who pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to bilking the Boy Scouts out of $31,025 and $122,573 from an elderly woman spent the next three months allegedly taking money from unsuspecting homeowners who had hired him to do work at their homes.
Jason Barnum, 42, has been charged in Circuit Court with two counts of felony fraud and three counts of misdemeanor fraud. He also has been charged with misdemeanor identity theft for signing up for services from Spectrum at his home under his 12-year-old son’s name, according to court documents.
After changing his plea Nov. 14 and pleading guilty to three counts of felony theft and a count of obtaining goods by false pretenses, Barnum was allowed out on bond so he could work to earn money to pay $10,000 to the elderly woman before his sentencing. He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on the original charges.
The $10,000 payment was part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors would recommend imposed three- to five-year sentences on the theft charges, to be served concurrently. A suspended five- to 10-year sentence was to be recommended on the fraud charge.
In the obtaining goods by false pretenses counts filed Tuesday, he is accused of taking a total of $6,350.
In the latest felony charges:
- Barnum is accused of signing an agreement with a couple Nov. 4 to install flooring in the house. The total amount to do the job was $2,250, and he requested that half be paid then. The couple paid $1,125 through PayPal with the remainder due when the job was complete. He was supposed to start work Dec. 2, but the couple hadn’t seen him and he hadn’t responded through Facebook, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
- He was given a check for $3,825 for work to be done on a Campbell County home, but hasn’t shown up to work on it, prompting the homeowner to contact the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 27. He first said he had a sore tooth and was going to see a dentist, then claimed to have a sick child. Then he stopped responding to text messages and phone calls, according to the affidavit.
In the latest misdemeanor charges:
- A homeowner signed an agreement Dec. 26 for $1,250 for labor and materials for various work around his house. He paid Barnum $620 with the remaining $635 due upon completion. Work was to start Jan. 13, but Barnum told the homeowner he was sick. He was then contacted by police and was told to return the money and supplies, but didn’t, according to an affidavit.
- He was hired Jan. 17 to paint numerous rooms in a house and paid $480, but he never showed up to do the work, saying he was sick.
- He was contracted and paid $300 on Dec. 24 for another job, but hasn’t shown up to do the work.
Barnum was arrested in Crook County on warrants and returned to Campbell County jail Monday. His initial appearance will be later Tuesday, at which bond will be set.
Stealing from the Boy Scouts
The Boy Scouts fired Barnum in November 2018 after learning he had lied on his application by not disclosing his criminal record and by not revealing that he was on probation for theft by deception in South Dakota. But it wasn’t until he had taken money from fundraising activities and donations to the Scouts, spending some of it on trips to chase a woman in Iowa who he would later marry, according to court documents.
The thefts started when a local troop’s treasurer went on vacation in March 2018, and she left Barnum with the troop bank ledger, checkbook and debit card in case he needed to make purchases while she was away. He was the scoutmaster at the time.
He never returned the items despite numerous requests to do so, court documents said. Instead, he allegedly used the bank information to steal money Boy Scouts had earned from popcorn sales, donations and fundraising events.
He also allegedly stole money Cub Scouts had given him from donations and popcorn sales despite promising to deposit it in the troop’s account to pay the Boy Scouts of America, which was owed some of the money. The Boy Scouts of America never received money from the Gillette troops, and some community members who ordered popcorn from Scouts never received it.
The woman he married from Iowa, from whom he is now estranged, reported that Barnum always had money even though he had been unemployed for a few years. When she asked him where he earned the money, he said he “found a way,” according to court documents.
$122,000 from elderly woman
During the Gillette Police Department’s investigation of the alleged thefts, investigators discovered Barnum also had conned a 76-year-old Gillette woman out of $122,573 between July 2017 and May 2018.
In May 2017, the elderly woman hired Barnum to complete several projects around her home. Two months later, he asked to borrow $4,500 to buy a truck, promising to pay it back by October 2017 with an inheritance he was about to receive from his recently deceased aunt.
Over the following 10 months, he requested and received money from the woman on 46 occasions, always promising to pay it back with his forthcoming inheritance, which didn’t exist, according to court documents.
By spring 2018, Barnum’s requests had drained the woman’s bank account, but when he told her he needed to pay South Dakota excise taxes or he would be arrested, she placed the $2,500 balance on her credit card. Barnum then deposited the $2,500 in one of the Boy Scout troop accounts from which he later stole, according to court documents.
When he failed to pay by the promised date, Barnum told the woman that his inheritance had been delayed for 90 days because his relative had contested the will. When the 90 days passed, he claimed a judge had placed a 30-day hold on the will.
He eventually told the woman that he was at a hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota, because his daughter had contracted West Nile virus and that the check was in his Gillette mailbox, which he couldn’t access at that time, an affidavit says.
At the end of December, he reported he was leaving the hospital and would pick up the inheritance check as soon as he returned home, but the woman never heard from Barnum again.
“I misled (her),” her said as he pleaded guilty to the charge. “I told (her) I was getting an inheritance that didn’t exist and I’d be able to repay her. And she kept giving me money based off of that and there was no inheritance that existed from a deceased aunt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.