Take Back the Night (copy)
Wyatt Jones, From left, Samantha Power, Jacque Vanvleet and Kayleigh Jensen hold the "Take Back the Night" banner signed by people at the event as they lead the awareness walk out of the Tech Center in 2019. This year's event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Tech Center.

 News Record File Photo

Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation will host a Take Back the Night walk at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gillette College Tech Center.

