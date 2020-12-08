Campbell County surpassed 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, as Gov. Mark Gordon instituted a statewide face covering order as part of the update public health orders.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital recorded 22 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, the most it has had at any one time since the pandemic began.
Statewide, 23 more COVID-19 deaths were added to Wyoming’s total, none of which came from Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
Number of new confirmed cases: 59
Number of probables: 283
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 245
Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,037
Number of active cases: 544
Recoveries: 2,712
Recoveries in past seven days: 556
New deaths: 0
Overall deaths: 17
Hospitalizations: 22
WYOMING NUMBERS
Number of new confirmed cases: 635
Number of probables: 4,789
Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 3,143
Total confirmed since pandemic began: 32,196
Number of active cases: 5,717
New deaths: 23
Overall deaths: 280
Hospitalizations: 206
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,065 (831)
Natrona: 4,523 (1,052)
Fremont: 3,166 (423)
Campbell: 3,037 (283)
Albany: 2,989 (249)
Sheridan: 1,860 (338)
Weston: 348 (74)
Crook: 305 (24)
Johnson: 266 (119)
