Jackalope Jump
A group of jumpers race for warmth after a soaking provided by the Campbell County Fire Department during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette. The event raises funds for Special Olympics Wyoming which will hold its 2023 State Summer Games in Gillette on May 18-20.

 Ed Glazar

The Jackalope Jump brought in more than $8,000 for local Special Olympics athletes Saturday.

A soggy polar bear emerges from the spray during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette. The event raises funds for Special Olympics Wyoming which will hold its 2023 State Summer Games in Gillette on May 18-20.
Phil Grabrick gets jumpers ready during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette. The event raises funds for Special Olympics Wyoming which will hold its 2023 State Summer Games in Gillette on May 18-20.

