THEFT FROM AUTO
TOWER WEST LODGE: A 30-year-old man lost about $4,000 worth of tools from his truck sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday. The man reported multiple power tools stolen from his 2021 Chevy Monday morning while it was parked in the hotel parking lot, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The investigation continues.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: Officers met with a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly threatening people with a knife Monday. The boy told officers that he was playing with a pocketknife that his friend gave him at a playground. Wasson said the boy gave officers the knife and they spoke with his father, 39.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
400 BLOCK WEST FIRST STREET: A 24-year-old man was trespassed from Absolute Auto Monday after he allegedly walked by and turned off the main electrical breaker. Staff reported that a man in tan shorts and a gray sweatshirt walked by and turned it off. Officers found a man matching the description nearby but when they approached, he ran away. He was found near Carey Avenue and Second Street. There was no damage to the business but staff requested that he not be allowed back, Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
1100 BLOCK FRISKY COURT: A 33-year-old woman will be charged with domestic violence battery after she allegedly hit, punched and slapped a 37-year-old man. Officers responded to the scene at about 4 a.m. Tuesday and Wasson said the man had scratches on his neck and face.
HIT AND RUN
1000 BLOCK EAST TWELFTH STREET: There are no suspects in a hit and run that resulted in more than $1,000 worth of damage to an electrical power transformer. City staff reported Monday morning that someone ran into the power box sometime after 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, Wasson said.
RUNAWAY
1300 BLOCK ECHETA ROAD: A 14-year-old girl was found after she was reported as a runaway by her 39-year-old father. Officers told the man they would help look for the girl and also referred him to the Sheriff’s Office, since he lived outside of the department’s jurisdiction. The girl was later found and taken to the YES House Crisis Shelter by her father’s request, Wasson said.
DEATH
700 BLOCK WEST SIXTH STREET: A 36-year-old man found his mother, 61, unresponsive at her home Monday morning. The woman was pronounced dead and no foul play is expected, Wasson said.
THEFT
SAGE VALLEY JUNIOR HIGH: Officers are investigating two MacBooks that staff reported missing Monday morning. The laptops are valued at $274 each, Wasson said.
DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION
LINCOLN STREET AND BUNDY AVENUE: Officers ticketed a 43-year-old woman for driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance early Tuesday morning. The woman was driving a 2000 red Dodge with no registration, Wasson said. She did have a bill of sale but had no proof of insurance.
HIGHWAY 59 AND HIGHWAY 387: A 50-year-old man was ticketed for suspended driving at about 4 a.m. Tuesday. The man was driving a 2000 Chevy Camaro and was speeding when he was pulled over, said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall.
