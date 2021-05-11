Wind, cold and rain were all elements on tap Saturday morning as a group of about 40 volunteers arrived on the hill overlooking the northern section of Gillette Avenue near Twin Spruce Junior High School.

Kim Essen of Powder River Construction uses a hose to spray scoria, sand and winter grit off the sidewalk of Gillette Avenue Saturday morning as more than 40 volunteers gathered to clean up the area.

Through an effort called Gillette Main Street Clean Sweep, volunteers with Powder River Construction and DRM brought out an array of heavy equipment, including front-end loaders and 10 truckloads of water to sweep and spray the remnants of winter down the drain.

Kim Essen keeps his hands steady while spraying off scoria, sand and winter grit from the sidewalk of Gillette Avenue Saturday morning as more than 40 volunteers gathered to clean up the area.
Justin Richards, from left, Mark Tromble and Kim Essen of Powder River Construction help clean off a sidewalk along Gillette Avenue Saturday morning as more than 40 volunteers gathered to clean up the area.

