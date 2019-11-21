There were tears all around with the Terrell family when Wyoming National Guard Army Spc. Hunter Terrell returned home to Gillette on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old arrived at Gillette-Campbell County Airport at about noon, just before a snowstorm rolled into the area.
“It feels good,” he said getting off the plane. “I love the weather, the familiar sights. It’s nice. It’s nice to see grass, hills and trees. They don’t really have that in Afghanistan.”
Terrell, a Class of 2017 graduate of Campbell County High School, had been away from his family and deployed for a year. He spent three months either in basic training or traveling halfway across the world, and nine months in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
The first hug was for his mother, Natasha Terrell.
“Hundreds of soldiers come home every day, but he’s my baby, my firstborn,” she said. “I’m extremely proud of him.”
He then hugged his dad, Mike Terrell, and grandparents, Lori and Scott Gilbertson, who drove to Gillette from Wright.
“We have been praying for him for months, and his unit,” Lori said.
Hunter smiled and, while glad to see his family, the soldier still had a self-imposed mission to accomplish.
His siblings were in school and unaware their big brother would be home that day. He had visits to make to Sage Valley Junior High School and Thunder Basin High.
“Operation Surprise the Siblings” was on.
Mission’s a go
At Sage Valley, 12-year-old Kalissa Terrell was on her school laptop during an algebra class when Hunter came in through a door at the back of the room.
She turned around, saw her brother there, then leaped from her desk to give him a big hug and, overcome with emotion, Kalissa buried her face into his uniform.
“Holy cow, you’re tall!” Hunter told his sister before asking, “how’s school been?”
Few words came out of her mouth, just tears of joy.
“I felt total surprised,” she said after the initial shock.
About an hour later, Barek Terrell, 14, was learning about the cell membrane in Bree Arzy-Mitchell’s biology class when he heard a knock on a door by his seat.
“I did not know what was happening when they knocked on the door, and then my whole class was like, ‘What was that?’” he said. “I opened the door and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, my brother is here!’”
“How has school been?” the cheeky veteran said.
Barek paused, then said, “Aw, I miss you,” before hugging his older brother.
“I missed these kiddos,” Hunter said, adding that while he expected his sister to cry, Barek teared up as well. Then Barek interrupted his brother.
“Your mustache is gross,” he said, already back in little-brother mode.
“You nerd,” Hunter replied. “You’re jealous.”
Kalissa and Barek knew their older sibling had returned to the United States and was at Fort Bliss, Texas, but had no idea when he was scheduled to come back to Gillette in time for the holidays, Natasha Terrell said.
“I knew Kalissa was going to bawl,” Natasha said. “She bawled when he left.”
As for Barek’s reaction, everyone was surprised.
“Barek is shy. I definitely didn’t think he was going to cry,” she said. “It just tells you how much they mean to each other and how close they are.”
A difficult journey
Hunter left for basic training about a year ago and in January 2019 was sent to Afghanistan where he worked as an aviation electrician with a medical evacuation group helping fix helicopters, or “the birds in the air,” as he put it.
He enjoyed serving, but said he also missed his family.
“You’re away from them just as much as they’re away from you,” Hunter said. “People talk about the sacrifice soldiers make, but families make big sacrifices too.
“I’m not married, I don’t have any dependents, but I’m really grateful for all the wives that leased us their husbands to go overseas.”
He and his fellow soldiers received care packages from strangers and organizations in the United States. During the holidays he got Christmas cards as well.
“(They) made me feel very cared for,” he said.
At the homefront, his family was praying and hoping for Hunter’s safety and are proud of him, but he left a void.
“I missed him a lot,” Barek said. “I missed his jokes the most, just him being goofy around the house.”
The family communicated with each other through Facebook Messenger at all times of the day when everyone could find time.
Natasha and Mike received monthly emails and phone calls from support groups to see if they needed anything. She also has met moms of other deployed soldiers and has invited them to become friends on Facebook so she can help answer any questions or address concerns they may have.
“There are no phones at basic and it’s so hard for these moms,” Natasha said. “My hope is maybe this story will inspire and encourage other families in that they can reach out.”
Continuing a tradition
Hunter comes from a long line of veterans, including his dad, who served in the Army; his great-uncle, who died in World War II; and a great-uncle who recently retired as a colonial in the Idaho National Guard.
“I was inspired to join the military,” Hunter said. “My dad served in the Army, grandpa, uncle and all men on dad’s side served. It’s a tradition at this point.”
It also sounded fun to shake things up before college and see a little bit of the world, he said.
Hunter’s family had to sign him up because he skipped a grade. He was only 17, “but that’s what he wanted to do,” Natasha said.
Hunter struggled a little in high school, but after he finished basic training he had developed “a sense of an identity,” she said.
“He takes it very seriously,” Natasha said.
A soldier’s plans
A typical National Guard enlistment period is for eight years, but Hunter could serve as little as three years, according to the National Guard.
Aside from monthly weekend drills and an annual two-week training, he can pursue what he wants to. He will remain in Gillette until January, when he will join his 18-year-old brother, Gage, at the Frontier School of the Bible in La Grange.
Hunter finished a semester while deployed, but has not declared a major yet.
Because Hunter decided to attend a non-accredited school, he may be redeployed at some point if an emergency arises overseas or in Wyoming.
“It was a hard decision for him,” his mother said. “He could have gone to UW or Gillette College. He really wants to go to this Bible college knowing that if he is called to be deployed he would go.
“It’s kind of scary for me as a mom” that he was choosing to allow himself to be redeployed, but he wanted to go to the school, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.