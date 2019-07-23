Damage from last week’s severe hailstorm is still being assessed, but it eventually is exoected to add up to between $20 million and $40, said David King, Campbell County emergency management coordinator.
Scott Brady and his Sunshine Custom Paint & Body shop expect to be busy assessing and repairing damage to vehicles for the next 18 months.
The auto body shop had two drive-thru stations set up Tuesday morning where people could get their vehicles inspected and receive quotes on repairs.
Geico insurance had a team of adjusters on site to survey the damage as well.
The last time Brady saw a hail storm this severe was in 2003, he said. Most of the cars the shop has evaluated so far will come back for new hoods, new roofs, new paint and other fixes.
Although short in duration, the Wednesday storm brought large and destructive hail that measured between golf ball-sized and tennis ball-sized.
For those who may need to fix their homes, the city of Gillette recommends always using a licensed contractor. When shopping around, the city recommends avoiding contractors who:
- Arrive in an unmarked truck or van
- Ask you to sign an estimate or authorization before you have decided to actually hire them
- Appear to be willing to do the job at an unusually low price
- Only provide a post office box for a business address
- Require full or substantial payment before work begins
King recommends people make sure they have insurance coverage and not feel rushed to get things fixed.
Hail fell in different patterns, King said. He said he expected to find holes in his rhubarb plants, but found none, whereas just a few blocks away was hit hard.
A list of contractors licensed with the city of Gillette can be found on the city website at gillettewy.gov/home/showdocument?id=12406 or by calling the Building Inspection Department at 307-686-5260.
