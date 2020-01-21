While the Gillette Fishing Lake has been frozen over for some time now, Baileigh Yerdon, 10, and Cherenne Marshall, 11, hadn't had a chance to test its strength before Tuesday morning.

They didn't at first believe when Chris Marshall, an ice fisherman, said it was fine to walk on. Soon they were sliding across the ice. 

