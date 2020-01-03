When Jeff Wandler first founded the Frontier Relics and Auto Museum in January 2016, he had a vision that it would one day be full-fledged museum that would be a draw for visitors to Gillette.
In time he was able to buy the buildings surrounding him at the corner of Second Street and Ross Avenue and expand the museum bit by bit. Now that the Domino's franchise next door has moved, he's bought that building and said the museum will finally be able to display his family's entire collection of antiques.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.