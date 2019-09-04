Two agencies have partnered to try to help Campbell County residents affected by the closure of two coal mines in Campbell County, particularly now that former Blackjewel employees have lost their health insurance.
Health insurance coverage for Blackjewel employees at the idled Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines ended Saturday.
“After 60 days, your special enrollment period will end, and you may not be able to enroll, so you should take action right away,” Revelation Energy says in an Aug. 24 statement to Blackjewel workers. “You are encouraged to apply for coverage as soon as possible (even before Aug. 31) so that you are prepared for any medical bills incurred after Aug. 31.”
in Campbell County, the Gillette Workforce Center and Enroll Wyoming are available to help workers impacted by the loss of coverage and their jobs, according to a press release from Gov. Mark Gordon.
A joint informational session between the department and Enroll Wyoming also is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Gillette Workforce Center, 551 Running W Drive, Suite 100.
Gillette Workforce Center Manager Rick Mansheim estimated the department has helped more than 400 out-of-work Blackjewel workers since July 1 when it filed for bankruptcy.
“We’re still here, and we can still help,” Mansheim said. “We’re not seeing as many people as we did. But we’re still here and we are still available to help.”
Enroll Wyoming helps people in accessing the health insurance marketplace if they do not have coverage through their employer.
The Department of Workforce Services offers a range of services for displaced workers. Although the levels of assistance vary, the department can help those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own file for unemployment insurance benefits, find new employment and explore training opportunities.
Additionally, the department may be able to help individuals receive help with rent and utilities. In some cases, eligible individuals who are actively looking for employment or enrolled in training may qualify for assistance with COBRA health coverage expenses or other health care-related services.
The sale of the Campbell County mines from Blackjewel to Contura Energy remains stalled because objections from the federal government over coal leases.
Wyoming residents wishing to speak to a Navigator or Certified Application Counselor may call 2-1-1 or visit the website at https://wy211.communityos.org/. The Gillette Workforce Center can be reached at 307-682-9313.
