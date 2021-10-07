Campbell County Health found that 99% of the COVID-19 patients it treated in September were not vaccinated against the disease.
Last month, 92% of all Campbell County Memorial Hospital COVID-19 patients were there to specifically be treated for COVID-related illness. The other 8% of COVID-19 positive patients were there for other treatments and tested positive through the hospital’s patient screening, according to CCH.
Of that 8% of COVID-19 positive patients who were in the hospital but not specifically treated for COVID-19, none of them were vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, the expanded 10-bed ICU was full. The ICU typically has seven beds. Three of the ICU patients are being treated for COVID-19 and one is on a ventilator.
The Medical/Surgical unit is nearly full as well. Eighteen of the 19 beds in that unit are occupied and 13 of those patients are there to be treated for COVID-19.
Campbell County recorded 34 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing its active case count to 315, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 12,295 (Oct. 4)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 10,284 (Oct. 4)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 (as of Oct. 4)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 34
- Number of probables: 809
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 530
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,177
- Number of active cases: 335
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 7,507
- Recoveries in past seven days: 327
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 85
- Hospitalizations today: 18
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 375
- Number of probables: 17,818
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,505
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 75,265
- Number of active cases: 3,749
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 1,041
- Hospitalizations today: 201
