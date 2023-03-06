A 38-year-old man was arrested for destruction of property and criminal entry after he broke into an office building to call 911 early Saturday morning.
At about 4 a.m. Saturday, the man called 911 to report his car, a 2013 Audi, had broken down near the intersection of Highway 59 and Southern Drive. In order to call 911, he broke into Komatsu through the front door and used an office phone, Police Sgt. Dean Welch said. Officers responded and met with the man, who was drunk.
