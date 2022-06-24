The Downtown Thursday Nights concert series kicked off Thursday with the Rusty Nickels performing to a large crowd at the Third Street Plaza in Gillette. Aside from the 1980s and 1990s cover band, concert goers also enjoyed food, drinks, games and bounce houses.
The series continues next Thursday with music from Nate Smith and the Caddywhompus Band, a primarily country music band.
