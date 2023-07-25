Summer’s almost over, meaning kids will soon be going back to school. In light of this, Verizon Cellular Plus will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies Saturday morning.
The giveaways will be happening from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the two Verizon-Cellular Plus stores in Gillette. One is at 700 South Douglas Highway, next to Family Dollar, and the other is at 2207 South Douglas Highway.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program also incorporates contributions from employees, customers, and vendor partners. An internal employee donation program was organized, and stores are also accepting donations from their guests to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, but a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.
“We are proud to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack and essential supplies,” said President Adam Kimmet in a press release. “Our hope is that this event will help alleviate some financial challenges for families. It’s very rewarding to see the kids confidently walk out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and prepared to rule the school year.”
Gillette Horse Palace celebrates major redesigns
The Gillette Horse Palace held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its grand reopening on July 13 to celebrate a major renovation of the location at 1020 East Highway 14-16.
“We are excited to bring big improvements to our Horse Palace location in Gillette,” said Steve Jimenez, general manager of Wyoming Horse Racing, in a press release. “These enhancements were meticulously made with our players in mind. We always aim to provide a dynamic experience for racing and gaming enthusiasts alike.”
With hundreds of thousands of dollars invested into the project, the redesign features a number of new amenities. The gaming floor now has an expanded selection of Historical Horse Racing machines, each equipped with advanced technology for an immersive gaming experience.
Improvements also were made to the facility’s layout to improve guest comfort and mobility, including a reconstruction and reorganization of the smoking and non-smoking gaming, off-track betting, and Players Club/cashier areas.
Off-track betting is now located inside the non-smoking gaming area with new furniture and seating to accommodate racing fans. In addition to these changes, games and Keno from the Wyoming Lottery will soon be available.
“Our commitment to providing exceptional entertainment experiences is at the heart of this transformation,” said L.D. Williams, General Manager of the Sundance Lounge. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome the Gillette community in to enjoy the renovated facility.”
The Gillette Horse Palace is open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
