Birth of the basin: Belle Ayr mine started a decade's-long boom for PRB coal

Since the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines opened in 1972 and 1976, respectively, they’ve produced a combined total of about 1.46 billion tons of coal. Eagle Butte has accounted for about 706 million tons and Belle Ayr more than 760 million tons, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Eagle Butte: Opened in 1976 and unlike its sister AMAX mine, its name was found through a contest. Pam Fulkerson won the contest to name the mine with her suggestion, Eagle Butte. For winning, she won a $100 savings bond.

Belle Ayr: Opened in 1972 and derives its name from the Belle Fourche River and Ayrshire Collieries Corp. Ayrshire was the company that first acquired the rights to 50,000 acres of coal reserves in Wyoming. When AMAX bought Ayrshire, those reserves came with the deal and eventually led to AMAX developing and opening the mine.

There are no romantic or heroic stories behind how the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines got their names.

Working out a few bugs

While Powder River Basin coal mines today have a reputation of being efficient, low-cost operations, that wasn’t exactly the case when Belle Ayr opened in 1972 to begin what would become a PRB coal boom.

Michael Hopper, who was on the first 10-man crew to open the mine, said he remembers building the first office at the mine site and other infrastructure.

“They were building the shop and all of this other stuff at the time we were starting up the mine,” he said. “The office was a 12-foot trailer.”

He said the coal plant had been put up by the time he got to Gillette along with two silos.

“Then when I came in 1972 they were building the other two silos,” he said.

What really makes him chuckle is recalling the first train that came through to collect Belle Ayr coal.

“The first train we got wasn’t uniform at all,” he said. “It was made up of short cars, tall cars, long ones. We spilled the coal and actually derailed the train.”

He also said that with just one shovel at the site, whenever a train came in it would mean the shovel would have to go over to fill the train.

“That took all day,” he said. “Now, it takes four hours or less.”