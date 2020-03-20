McDonald’s restaurants in Gillette are providing free meals to area health care workers in recognition of the work they’re doing to respond to and help reduce the risk of COVID-19.
Signs in the windows at the two local restaurants say that those showing an official ID from a health care organization can get one free combo meal a day through a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Like other restaurants and public businesses in Wyoming, McDonald’s has closed its dining rooms to the public and are only serving customers through their drive-thru lanes.
The restaurant franchises join Bear’s Dry Cleaning in Gillette in showing appreciation for health care workers.
Bear’s is offering free wash and fold services to Campbell County Health employees for the next two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.