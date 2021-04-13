Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were counted in Campbell County on Monday, as its recovered case count rose by nine.
The early week update gives the county 4,275 confirmed cases, 501 probables and 4,692 recoveries since the pandemic began, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming added 96 new confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing its total confirmed case count to 48,229, alongside 8,759 probables.
From April 1 through April 12, Campbell County has averaged 2.33 new confirmed cases per day. Wyoming as a whole has averaged 47.92 new cases per day during the same timespan.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,802 (73.93% as of April 12)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 4,827(65.41% as of April 12)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 753
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 3
- Number of probables: 501
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 19
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,275
- Number of active cases: 22
- Recoveries: 4,692
- Recoveries in past seven days: 15
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1 (as of April 9)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 96
- Number of probables: 8,759
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 369
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,229
- Number of active cases: 440
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 701
- Hospitalizations today: 19 (as of April 9)
