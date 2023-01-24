A four-vehicle crash Monday morning on Highway 59 ended with one woman dead and injuries to three other drivers.
At about 7 a.m., a 32-year-old woman later identified as Laura D. Kenway, of Moorcroft, was driving south on the highway when the icy road conditions caused her to lose control of her Ford Ranger pickup truck and cross into the north lanes, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Dwayne Hunt.
