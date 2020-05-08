An unexpected burst of late spring snowfall caused many in Gillette to slow down around the mid-morning hours Thursday as heavy snow later changed over to rain showers well into the late afternoon. Temperatures in Gillette dropped below freezing Thursday night into Friday, which could cause some issues for plants around town just starting to bud out with the prior warmer weather. Cold nighttime temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.
