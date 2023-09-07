The mystery of the Rec Center gym floor continues.
It’s believed that the floor of Court 3 was damaged after a heavy rain storm at the beginning of August.
But Public Works Director Matt Olsen said holes were drilled into the floor of Court 3, and instead of finding water, it was “bone dry.”
“We don’t think it’s a water intrusion issue at all,” Olsen said.
He said an insurance adjuster will be coming to look at the damage.
The county is waiting to hear from the insurance company that “this floor will never be the same,” and that it needs to be torn out and replaced before it mails out the check, Olsen said.
The Rec Center’s basketball court floor was restored this spring by Wyoming Wood Floors. Court 3 is the only part of the gym that has experienced any issues.
At a directors meeting last month, Dwayne Dillinger, executive director of Parks and Recreation, said the moisture in the floor was measured at between three and four times what’s normal.
Tuesday, Commissioner Kelley McCreery asked Olsen if this was still accurate. Olsen said that “there is humidity there, it just is not from water sitting there” like they’d originally thought.
“Somehow that wood expanded,” he said. “(The floor’s) supposed to have a 1-inch gap all the way around it,” Olsen said. “It has moved and it is hard up against one side of the gym.”
Even if a piece of the floor expands just 1 millimeter, if all of the boards are doing that, it can add up quickly.
“It’s building up all those internal stresses, that’s when you’re going to see the heaving and the popping and all this stuff,” Olsen said. “We’re still trying to figure out what exactly did cause that.”
Last week, the commissioners approved up to $450,000 for a sole source bid for the floor to be replaced. Olsen said the check has been cut, but it won’t be mailed out until the county gets word from the insurance adjuster.
“We’re trying to be sensitive to the Rec Center’s needs, that facility is phenomenal, it’s used all the time, they’ve got big events coming up that they want to hit,” he said, adding that the county also has to “be mindful of taxpayers and do what’s best from a money sense.”
"Rock and a hard place is what the term is, we’re doing our best to methodically get through this process,” he added.
The Rec Center’s adult fall volleyball league is going on right now. Some games are being played on Court 2, while other teams are playing their games in the field house while Court 3 remains closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.