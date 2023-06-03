 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

School district sees admin turnover ahead of upcoming school year

Keith Chrans

Dispatchers Deb Baumert, from left, and Liz Edwards handle route coordinations and phone calls along with the aid of Supervisor of Transportation Keith Chrans during the first week of school Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, at the Campbell County School District Vehicle Maintenance Building.

 News Record File Photo

At the end of the school year, most staff and students can take a minute to catch their breath. Summer break begins for students and many school workers tasked with caring for the youth on a daily basis.

Kip Farnum
Buy Now

Director of Student Support Services Kip Farnum talks to new teachers and staff during an orientation at Thunder Basin High School in 2021.
Dennis Holmes
Buy Now

District Associate Superintendent for Instructional Support Dennis Holmes left, speaks with Chairwoman Anne Ochs, center, in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.