School district sees admin turnover ahead of upcoming school year

At the end of the school year, most staff and students can take a minute to catch their breath. Summer break begins for students and many school workers tasked with caring for the youth on a daily basis.
But for some in the school district, this summer will be filled with change in district-wide and administrative positions.
Three district-wide administrators are set to retire — Keith Chrans, Kip Farnum and Dennis Holmes — who have a combined experience in the district of nearly 50 years. On top of that, students at four elementary and secondary schools will be greeted by new principals, as Terry Quinn, Eric Stremcha, Clay Cates and Dale Petersen step aside from their roles.
Although annual turnover at the principal level is typical within the district’s 24 schools, the three changes at the district-level are not as usual, especially in Chrans’ and Farnum’s positions. The two have been in the district for more than 40 years combined.
“Everyone has served us very well and has had serving attitudes and a kid-first position,” said Kirby Eisenhauer, school district deputy superintendent. “When you lose long standing staff members, when they go, that’s a lot of institutional knowledge.
“Questions that may take them 10 seconds to answer might take new staff some research. That’s not saying they’re not capable, it just takes time. But they’ll also bring in new ideas that can be helpful.”
For those stepping into the recently-vacated positions, the summer is filled with learning about the district, what their jobs entail and for some, getting to know the community.
District leads
Between the principals and district-wide positions, about 140 years of school district experience will trade hands. Eisenhauer said those moving into their positions at the district level have been in touch with the outgoing personnel to get a handle on what areas they feel comfortable with and what areas need strengthening.
For Chrans and Farnum, it means passing on knowledge they’ve built up over decades.
Farnum, director of student support services, will hand the reins over to Stremcha, a 26-year veteran in the district who will move in from his former position as principal at Wagonwheel Elementary School. In upcoming weeks, Farnum said he’ll introduce what he can but knows it’ll take years to grasp everything the job entails.
“I’ve had 15 years to work in this job,” he said. “It’s taken probably 12-13 years to really feel comfortable with everything so a part is definitely preparing (Stremcha) for the fact that it’ll probably take three to five years to really understand everything.”
Both said the role has come somewhat full circle since Farnum is the one who first recruited Stremcha and his wife at a job fair in Montana 26 years ago.
“I know they’re big shoes to fill but I have a lot of respect for Kip and the job he’s done,” Stremcha said. “I’ll have to bring my own shoes and roll up my sleeves.”
Stremcha will work closely with the Kid Clinic and Campbell County Health, along with the YES House in regard to a portion of the job that deals with student expulsions and long-term suspensions. In the last 15 years, Farnum credits the preventive measures his team has taken in district schools with helping decrease the number of student suicides from nine between 2013-2016 to one since 2017. It’s Stremcha’s goal to carry on that success.
“Unfortunately, there’s no manuals for it,” Farnum said of teaching the position. “But I have full faith in Eric and know he’s capable.”
Chrans, transportation supervisor, has already been filling Jerry Bowman in on some of the roles he’ll take over when he steps into the position that oversees 115 bus routes and makes sure about 4,000 kids arrive safely to and from school every day. Bowman will move to Gillette with 17 years of experience in transportation, the last three of which come as assistant transportation director of Natrona County School District.
Eisenhauer said Chrans is often called on by the cabinet team whenever there are questions about schedules or identifying problems with any plans. Like most things, those answers just come with experience.
“Basically (Bowman) will oversee all aspects of transportation from the mechanical side to bus maintenance and repairs,” Chrans said. “He’ll work with schedules and programs, field trips, activities and any weather-related concerns or issues.”
Bowman will begin his position Monday after finishing his last day in Casper Friday. Although he’ll be overseeing fewer students on buses than in Casper, the number of buses and drivers will increase since the district has more rural routes.
The incoming director said he’s ready to head the operation and further learn about the team that will surround him.
“It seems like a lot of bus garages have the same type of people,” Bowman said. “They’re always filled with people who love students and love giving because they’re out there having fun and serving the kids.”
Dave Bartlett, from Cheyenne, will also learn the lay of the land in upcoming weeks. Bartlett retired from Laramie County School District in 2022 after 15 years of experience. His position as assistant superintendent of support operations was similar to the role being left behind by Holmes.
Holmes, associate superintendent for instructional support, oversees the facilities and buildings in the district, along with the accounting department and fiscal budget. He approves bids for construction projects and has been with the district for six years.
Eisenhauer said Bartlett’s experience with facilities will come in handy as the district looks to the needs of Campbell County High School and the Bus Barn. Bartlett will be in town next week for the tour of both facilities by the School Facilities Commission and later in the month for the visit by the Select Committee on School Facilities at CCHS.
While he and his family know some locals from years of having children on traveling teams, his first goal is still to get to know more of Gillette.
“The biggest thing when you switch districts is, there’s a strong understanding of policies that are normally similar, but there are things unique to a community,” he said. “It’s my charge to get in and get assimilated to the Campbell County way.”
Holmes and Farnum remain in their positions through June 30, while Chrans completed his final day Friday and now plans to turn off his phone for a few weeks.
Decades-long career
Eisenhauer said the principal turnover is normal for any given year but there will be a 44-year veteran leaving his role as principal of Thunder Basin High School. Throughout his career, Terry Quinn has worked at Twin Spruce, CCHS, Stocktrail, Sage Valley and Thunder Basin.
“In his career, he’s gone from being a classroom teacher to principal at the elementary, junior high and high school level,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s kind of like he’s graduating too.”
On his last day with the students May 26, Quinn was out front waving and giving high fives, his usual morning routine. He said that a cook came up to him that morning and congratulated him on retirement. She’d taken a ninth grade math class with him years ago.
“Everyone’s been really nice and polite,” he said that day. “Forty-four years is a great number and I just really liked this graduating class.”
He began with the students as their seventh grade principal at Sage Valley the year he lost his wife to cancer and was also with them their eighth grade year when he spoke with and disarmed a student who brought guns to the school.
“We’re just a tight-knit group and we got closer and closer,” Quinn said. “When it got closer to the end of the year, they reminded me that I always said ‘I’ll walk when you walk.’”
Those who know him will still see him announcing the Thunder Basin softball and basketball games and he also hopes to take up some more reading and writing, while accompanied by his two dogs.
The application period for Quinn’s position closed this week and Eisenhauer said candidate interviews will now begin.
Students at three elementary schools will also have new leaders, although they’re familiar faces.
Brian Brandon will take over for Cates at Pronghorn Elementary, Jodie Wilson will fill Petersen’s position at Lakeview Elementary and Brandee Maurer will step in for Stremcha at Wagonwheel. All three previously held the position of instructional facilitator in each building.
