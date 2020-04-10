Due to high demand, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has moved the location for its mobile drive-thru pantry in Gillette to the Wyoming Center parking lot at Cam-plex.
Previously, the event was scheduled at the Family Life Church, but demand has been greater than expected.
The drive-thru will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 18.
It’s one of many mobile pantries the organization has scheduled across the state this month to distribute fresh, nutritious food to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
These mobile pantries reflect a new drive-thru model that protects the public, staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products.
People who intend to pick up for another household are asked to prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form.
The mobile food pantry also will deliver food in Moorcroft from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 at 101 S. Belle Fourche.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so check wyomingfoodbank.org for more information and updates on mobile pantries in your area.
During this time, all volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up. People who are interested in volunteering can call Myriam at 307-232-4020.
