Life can get pretty busy at times, and sometimes you don’t have an hour or two to prepare dinner. And with rising costs, a person can easily spend $14 at a fast food restaurant just for a single meal.
That’s why Emily Sarason, owner of The Takeout, wanted to open up a place where people could grab a fully prepared meal to take home and heat up.
Sarason, a mother of four, manages the office at WYCam Construction, and she’s working toward a bachelor’s degree in business and finance. Her husband works in the oil field. Often there just isn’t enough time in the day to make dinner.
Whether they’re a high school student looking for a quick lunch or a family wanting a full dinner, “I wanted to have something available to the public where people can pick up (a meal) and throw it in the oven,” she said.
She said it’s similar to Papa Murphy’s, but pizza can get tiring after a while, and she wanted to offer something with more variety.
With The Takeout, Sarason said it’s “the concept of fast food, but it’s fresh and it’s healthy and it’s fulfilling.”
“I want everything that goes out that door to have that element of home-cooked, fresh, not over-processed,” she said.
The Takeout is located at 1103 East Boxelder Road, Unit 4M, in the same building as Great Clips. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and it is closed on Sunday.
The Takeout has a full menu of sandwiches and salads, meant to feed one person, as well as larger meals that can feed families. These meals come in two sizes — two to four people and four to six.
If customers don’t have a microwave at their workplace or if they want to eat their meal in the car, the staff at The Takeout can heat up their meal there. Additionally, The Takeout has a full coffee shop and a fridge.
All of the menu items are made fresh that day, and they’ll be available until they sell out.
The Takeout just opened last week, but Sarason said she’s already gotten a lot of really good feedback.
The Dragon, a sandwich with spicy meats and jalapenos, and the orange chicken bowl have been the two biggest sellers so far, Sarason said.
As far as the dinners go, lasagna and Shepherd’s pie are two of the more popular dishes.
Sarason said she was “very nervous starting it,” not because this was her first stab at opening a business, but also because there was “no blueprint” for a business like this.
But she’s had this idea for several years now. She had her first daughter at 19 years old, and she was a stay-at-home mom for a couple of years. During that time, she made some money meal prepping for other people.
She talked to her business partner, Shane Robinson, who said she should go for it. She filed for an LLC in late February of this year, and six months later the doors opened.
“I’ve grown up around business owners my whole life, really fun to be able to go through that experience myself,” she said.
While looking for a location, Sarason wanted a place with a commercial kitchen. There was an available space in the Silverado Center, behind Applebee’s, that used to be a chiropractor’s office. It didn’t have a commercial kitchen, so Sarason decided to build one.
“It’s been a really good learning experience,” she said. “I have a very hungry brain, I like to know how to do new things and I love learning.”
This is great exposure for local Gillette businesses. As a community, we need (as much as possible to support our local business people. There are two (2) local coffee shops my wife frequents (we are NOT fans of Starbucks, and never support them) and they offer great coffee/tea at a very reasonable cost. We make every effort to support them. Same with this young lady's "take out food" approach. Will definitely purchase items from them...what a great news story!
